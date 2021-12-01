Georgia police officer dead, another shot after responding to domestic violence call

By Heather Middleton

Click here for updates on this story

REX, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — One Clayton County police officer is dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic violence call in Rex Tuesday night.

Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed and Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand. Two other women were allegedly killed by the suspect and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the face, also by the deceased suspect. The child is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, when officers arrived on scene, multiple 911 calls reported shots had been fired. They encountered an armed man who fired on police, killing Laxson and injuring Chandler. The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire with members of the Clayton County SWAT team.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting, while CCPD is investigating the triple shooting.

Police said they are currently not releasing the names of the victims pending next-of-kin notification.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.