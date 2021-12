By Jack Guy, CNN Business

A UK court has upheld a ruling in favor of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as part of her litigation against a newspaper publisher which reproduced parts of a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

