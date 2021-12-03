Rochester’s one-month mayor is in quarantine for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The newly installed mayor of Rochester, New York, is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last month. Mayor James Smith took the oath of office remotely Thursday while in isolation in his apartment. Smith has been in quarantine and working from home since testing positive on Thanksgiving. Smith told the Democrat and Chronicle he’s vaccinated and recently received a booster shot. Smith is serving for a month following former Mayor Lovely Warren’s resignation Wednesday. Warren resigned as part of a plea deal to resolve criminal charges. Mayor-elect Malik Evans will be sworn in Jan. 1.