Candy Cane House displays dozens of themed holiday trees for charity

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — How about exploring a Christmas tree and holiday wonderland, for a good cause?

The Candy Cane House in Henderson boasts more than 49 themed trees and 18,000 lights. Every room is themed to match the lights, such as the “candy cane room” with all red and white lights, the “classic Christmas room” with elves, green and red lights, and the “gingerbread tree.”

Organizer Victor Cardenas said he was inspired to decorate the house, as a way to show gratitude for his experiences and give back to the community.

“There’s a backstory. It’s my husband who survived cancer a couple of years ago. And we did this to pay it forward to the community,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said he hopes to draw people to the house with its elaborate décor for a good cause. He asks all who visit to donate to Hopelink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit that helps with transitional services for those with low income and experiencing homelessness.

“Even though this is open to the community, what we ask for return is people just donate hygiene products or monetary donations,” Cardenas said.

Hot chocolate is available when the house is open to visitors, which is 6 to 9 p.m. on most weekends in December:

Friday 12/10 Sunday 12/12 Friday 12/17 *Photos with Santa 8:45-9:45 p.m. Saturday 12/18 Sunday 12/19 Sunday 12/26

The Candy Cane House is located at 366 Milan Street near Racetrack Road and Newport Drive in Henderson. The last day it will be open to the public is Dec. 26.

More information about Hopelink and how to donate is available at the nonprofit’s website: link2hope.org

