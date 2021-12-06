Police: People shot at home with children in it

By Torrence Banks, Joe Wenzel

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Detectives are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for “riddling a house with bullets.”

According to police, the incident occurred on Courtland Street early Monday at 2:40 a.m. Police said at least three bullets entered the home.

Four people, including a 3-year-old and 12-year-old child, were endangered in the shooting, police said. No one reported any injuries to police in the shooting.

A Murfreesboro officer patrolling the area heard the shots and went to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer located 20 bullet casings in front of two homes, with one of the homes having been hit at least six times.

Because the officer recovered two different casings, detectives believe there were multiple shooters.

Those responsible could face reckless endangerment and damage to property charges. The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Detective Thomas at 629-201-5537.

