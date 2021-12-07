The King to be face of new Petty GMS Motorsports team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — GMS Racing last week purchased the majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports. Next season, Petty GMS Motorsports will field two Cup Series cars and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty will remain the face of the team. Erik Jones and Ty Dillon will be the drivers. Dillon will drive No. 42. Petty’s father, Lee, won three championships driving the No. 42. Kyle Petty later used the number, too. GMS Racing is moving to the Cup Series after nearly a decade in the Truck Series. The team will continue to operate as GMS Racing in trucks and the ARCA Series.