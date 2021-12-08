‘It’s a sham:’ Parents slam plans to relocate or close primary school

By Andrew James

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Parents are pushing back on plans to relocate or close Asheville Primary School. A public hearing on the issue lasted nearly two hours Tuesday night.

“This is a sham, I’m sorry, it’s a sham,” one parent said.

Initially, Asheville City Schools officials said they were only considering relocating Asheville Primary School, but then during a work session Monday night they added the option of closing the school.

“Closing this school won’t solve your problems. You have been too reactive and short-termed in your thinking and your actions,” another parent said.

The options for Asheville Primary School are to stay at its Haywood Road location, relocate to the campuses of Hall Fletcher Elementary School or Montford North Star Academy or the board of education could choose to close the school. School officials said they’re looking at these options because of budget issues and maintenance needs at Asheville Primary.

A teacher at Hall Fletcher brought her concerns to the board Tuesday night.

“If we are merging a nine-classroom school within our existing building, this will affect the growth of our school in our community,” she said.

“It’s a lot to take in, and that’s basically what we’re going to be spending the next couple of days looking at,” board chair James Carter said.

Board members did not vote on Asheville Primary’s future Tuesday night. A vote is expected at a meeting Dec. 13.

