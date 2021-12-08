K-9 Officer Riggs back on the job after ‘miracle’ recovery

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Kenosha County officer is back on the job after what some are calling a “miracle” recovery.

You may remember the story from a couple months ago of K-9 Riggs — a hero on four legs.

Riggs and his partner, Deputy Terry Tifft, were honored at a meeting of the Kenosha County Board.

Back in October, Riggs was shot in the head during a shootout between police and a homicide suspect in Bristol.

Riggs underwent emergency surgery and now, not only has he recovered, but he returned to his job with the sheriff’s department last week, all in less than two months.

At the county board’s presentation, Riggs and his partner got a standing ovation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.