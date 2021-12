Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for border clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have traded blame for border clashes in which officials say at least one soldier has been killed and two others have been wounded amid simmering tensions between the ex-Soviet neighbors. Armenia’s military said Thursday that two of its troops were wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions. Azerbaijan meanwhile said Armenian forces killed one of its soldiers in what it called “a provocation.” Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Fierce fighting that erupted in September 2020 ended six weeks later with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Tensions escalated again last month.