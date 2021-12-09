‘Clothes 4 Souls’ provides 500 coats to those in need

By WBAL Staff

WOODLAWN, Maryland (WBAL) — People in need received free coats and legal advice from “Clothes 4 Souls.”

Maryland Legal Aid, the Baltimore County Public Library, Macy’s and others joined forces to provide 500 coats.

“It’s fantastic. It’s really an honor to be able to serve the community in this way. We’re giving out things that people don’t have access to — brand new coats and free lawyers — and to be able to combine those two events in the library, which is a place that already helps people solve problems, is really empowering,” said Amy Petkovsek, deputy chief counsel at Maryland Legal Aid.

“Libraries aren’t just about books anymore, we’re about helping people live their best lives and giving them the resources to be successful in work, school and in life. And we are happy to be able to provide access to winter coats, free legal advice, all sorts of things so that people can be successful,” said Sonia Alcantara-Antoine, director of the Baltimore County Public Library.

