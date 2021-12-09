Skip to Content
Published 5:09 PM

Ex-Colorado cop pleads guilty to using Taser on man in 70s

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for using a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning. Nicholas Hanning also relinquished his right to serve as a police officer elsewhere in Colorado. Hanning was an officer with the Idaho Springs police department when officials say he used the stun gun on Michael Clark without warning during a confrontation at Clark’s apartment. He was later fired. KUSA-TV reports the judge conditionally accepted the plea but will hear arguments from an attorney for Clark’s family that prosecutors showed Hanning special treatment.

Associated Press

