Police: Girl gave birth after father sold her to another man

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say sold his juvenile daughter to another man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking. The Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after investigators learned that the girl had given birth in March. Authorities say the 34-year-old father sold his daughter to a 20-year-old man in August 2020 and the girl had been living with him since then. The younger man was charged with third-degree rape. Police did not release the girl’s age. WFIE-TV reports that the girl and her baby are now in foster care.