UN political chief urges Taliban to be inclusive

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. political chief says she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of Afghans including senior Taliban officials during a three-day visit. She says the aim is “an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.” She pointed to serious concerns about women and girls being denied education, employment and political participation. While the Taliban recently banned forced marriage, activists say that’s not enough to address the issue of women’s rights and they vowed continue fighting for their rights.