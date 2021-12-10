TV OT: 10 shows turning 20 in 2022 and other anniversaries that will make you feel old

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

…And just like that, it’s time for this week’s TV OT. See what I did there?

What’s my age again?

As we come closer to closing out 2021, this curious cat decided to look ahead by looking back, researching what pop culture milestones were upon us in the new year. The results made me feel incredibly old. Apologies if it does the same to you. I invite you to share my agony.

Turning 20 in 2022:

“The Osbournes” (premiered March 5, 2002) – This is when it all went wrong, isn’t it?

“The Shield” (premiered March 12, 2002) – Predicting now that this show will be “The Sopranos” of 2022 in that lots of people are going to rewatch or watch it for the first time. Hey, when you want something to happen, you put it out into the universe.

“The Bachelor” (premiered March 25, 2002) – The host(s) might be different, but the shame you have for watching is the same you’ve carried for two decades.

“George Lopez” (premiered March 27, 2002) – Was this my favorite piece of representation for us Latinos? No. Was it all we had for a very long time? Yes.

“The Wire” (premiered June 2, 2002) – Annual reminder that you’re not edgy for having watched “The Wire.” Just a person with good taste.

“Kim Possible” (premiered June 7, 2002) – Look, this show meant a lot to some people so on the list it will appear, says I.

“American Idol” (premiered June 11, 2002) – Mad respect for the show that gave us national treasure Kelly Clarkson.

“Dr. Phil” (premiered September 16, 2002) – How does this make you feel?

“Firefly” (premiered September 20, 2002) – I feel like this show is celebrated at least every five years since it turned five.

“Barefoot Contessa” (premiered November 20, 2002) – Look, we all have our queen, and my household will be serving over-sized cosmos to celebrate this day.

Other anniversaries coming up in 2022

January 7 – The TV show “Fame” turns 40.

February 1 – “Late Show with David Letterman” premiered 40 years ago on this day.

April 30 – Twenty-five years since Ellen DeGeneres came out in 1997 on an episode of her sitcom titled “The Puppy Episode.”

May 21 – “The Real World” turns 30.

August 15 – “The Larry Sanders Show” turns 30.

July 8 – “Melrose Place” turns 30.

August 15 — Thirty years ago, Nickelodeon debuted a programming block called SNICK (short for Saturday Night Nickelodeon), and many people’s childhoods were greatly improved.

September 8 – NY1 will celebrate thirty years on the air.

September 12 — Remember “California Dreams”? It turns 30, as well.

September 22 — “Family Ties” turns 40.

September 26 – “Knight Rider” turns 40.

September 30 – “Cheers” turns 40.

November 18 – Controversial “Seinfeld” episode “The Contest” turns 30.

November 14 & 21 – The even more controversial two-part “Maude” abortion episode, aired over two weeks in 1972, turns 50. Look how far we’ve…oh.

A magical competition

CNN’s Kendall Trammell gives a shout-out to some programming that’s put a spell on her:

“So you think you’re a die-hard ‘Harry Potter’ fan? Let’s see if you remember the third name in Professor Dumbledore’s alias. “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of House,” the quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren, puts everyone’s wizardry knowledge to the test. The bracket-styled game takes place over four episodes. The final two air at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday and Dec. 19 on Cartoon Network and TBS.”

Reliving the original

For those in a “West Side Story” kinda mood: Turner Classic Movies is airing the original film Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

CNN’s Brian Lowry gave solid scores to the remake, writing earlier this week: “The new ‘West Side Story; doesn’t entirely answer the most obvious question, which is why essentially remake a 60-year-old classic. Director Steven Spielberg nevertheless justifies the effort as a dazzling showcase for this generation’s talent, in a film whose ties to lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month, adds to its emotional resonance.”

Brands that deserve an apology from TV shows

The statement from Peloton regarding the [big, honking ‘…And Just Like That‘ spoiler alert here] death of Mr. Big that the company gave to the Los Angeles Times was the best thing I’ve read all week.

In the statement, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council blamed Big’s post-Peloton ride demise on “an extravagant lifestyle,” noting that Big lived a life that included “cocktails, cigars, and big steaks.”

“Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” the statement said.

Hear that, Carrie, you should be thanking them.

Peloton seems to have a solid defense lined up, but in my head, I’m going to catalog them among the brands that have been done a little dirty by TV.

Other examples: “This Is Us’s” killer Crockpot that caused the fire that ultimately killed Jack. Blimpie’s, which was shaded in the “30 Rock” season finale. Bazooka Joe gum, which was once described on “30 Rock” as being like “chewing a mountain that someone shot a Freeze-Ray into.” Arby’s, which took several slams during the run of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Mountain Dew, which, to be fair, probably has been slammed worst than it was on “The Simpsons,” but the line remains iconic and good judgment. When in doubt, “take the crab juice.”

