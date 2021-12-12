Heard, Holmes lead TCU past No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and TCU surprised No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75. The Aggies trailed by 23 points early in the fourth quarter but closed to within 71-53 with 5:53 remaining. Holmes, who was 6-of-11 from 3-point distance, made her final 3-pointer to stop the Aggies’ momentum. The 3-pointer was TCU’s last field goal as Heard was fouled seven times in the final minutes and made 13 of 14 free throws. Heard was 18 of 21 from the line for the game and TCU made 25 of 32 free throws as a team.