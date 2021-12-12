Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:28 AM

Police asking for the public’s help in locating rare Hawaiian stamps

By KITV Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is seeking the public’s help in information regarding the theft of rare Hawaiian stamps at Kahala Mall.

On December 8, 2021, a member of the Hawaiian Philatelic Society was robbed of the Society’s mail. It’s reported the thief ran to the parking lot and escaped in a car that was waiting.

Included in the mail was a certified letter with five rare Hawaiian stamps. Anyone who saw or has any information on this theft can contact HPD or the Hawaiian Philatelic Society at hiphilsoc@gmail.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content