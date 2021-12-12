Surveillance footage shows drive-by shooting, violent weekend

By Alex Corradetti

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating several weekend shootings. Multiple people were injured and a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were killed.

According to a release from Milwaukee police, one of the shootings happened around 2:08 p.m. Saturday on North Hopkins Street outside Choice Liquor.

CBS 58 spoke with Virender Singh, the owner of the store. He says he heard the gunshots.

“Approximately around 2 p.m., I heard some shots. About three to four of them,” explained Singh.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition. A 20-year-old victim was also shot at the scene.

Scenes, Arnitta Holliman, Director of the Office of Violence Prevention, say we can only stop if we come together.

“We have to take responsibility for what’s happening in our community. It is constant, it is horrendous, and it is hitting us hard in many ways,” said Holliman.

Business owners hope to see a change on the north side.

“Around here, things keep on happening on the north side of Milwaukee you know? Life is more important than this shooting at,” said Singh.

Holliman says accountability is also a large part of preventing more crime.

“If you know something, say something. Report it, we want to make sure folks who are causing the harm are being held accountable for that,” explained Holliman.

According to a release from Milwaukee police, a 26-year-old woman was shot near 15th and Galena around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

