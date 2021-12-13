Community members build bikes, wrap gifts for upcoming Asheville holiday event

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mountain community members gathered together this weekend to help spread some holiday cheer.

The Asheville Dream Center says nearly 200 volunteers came out on Saturday, Dec. 11 to help build bikes and wrap toys ahead of the center’s “Hope for the Holidays” event scheduled for Dec. 18.

The center’s website describes itself as “an outreach arm for churches to get involved in local missions.” During its “Hope for the Holidays” event on Saturday, the center will be giving out bikes and toys to children who live in Asheville Housing Authority properties.

“It was such a blessing to see so many from the community and local churches come together for this event and give back to the community!” Angela Pennell with Asheville Dream Center said in an email to News 13.

