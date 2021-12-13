Golden Globes 2022: See the list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, will be announced Monday.

The announcement comes as multiple media partners, including NBC that has previously aired the Golden Globes, have opted not to participate publicly with the ceremony because of diversity issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the event.

The HFPA announced in October its “most diverse” class of new members and plans to carry on with the show — with or without a broadcast home or nominees in attendance at the Jan. 9 event.

The nominations will be revealed beginning at 9 a.m. EST.

See the list of the nominees below.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series Drama

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Best Director — Motion Picture

Best Original Score

