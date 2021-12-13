Mandatory evacuation order issued for El Dorado burn scar as major storm approaches

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community in the El Dorado burn scar area as a major storm system nears.

This will include the communities of Oak Glen, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village.

Evacuation map (Click for an interactive map with latest orders)

The upcoming storm has triggered a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday throughout the Inland Empire all the way to the coast, with special concern around the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Continuing Updates: First Alert Weather Alert for major winter storm on Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains begins at 4am Tuesday, along with High Wind Warnings for the higher elevations as well.

6" to 8" of snow is expected in our mountain communities, so travel will require chains.

Heaviest rain is likely between 10am and 2pm tomorrow.

