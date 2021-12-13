Russian lawmaker charged with killing elk, alleges politics

MOSCOW (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Communist Party lawmaker in Russia has been charged with illegal hunting for killing an elk. Kremlin critic Valery Rashkin after police said they found an elk carcass in the trunk of Rashkin’s vehicle when he didn’t have a hunting license. Rashkin at first denied shooting the elk but eventually admitted killing an animal, saying he was unaware of breaking the law. His lawyer said Monday that Russia’s top investigative body asked a court to impose an overnight curfew that prohibits Rashkin from leaving home. Some Russian media alleged that Rashkin faced charges due to his frequent criticism of the Kremlin and his support for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.