Tow truck driver shot during altercation on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
By Iyani Hughes
Click here for updates on this story
Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in Atlanta.
The altercation happened between a tow truck driver and another person, according to police.
The tow truck driver was shot and transported to a local hospital.
Further details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments