US citizen Anne Sacoolas expected to face UK court over death of UK teen Harry Dunn

Anne Sacoolas, the US woman accused of killing a British teenager while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, will face criminal proceedings in the UK early next year, the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Monday.

The 44-year-old is charged with causing 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn‘s death in August 2019 by dangerous driving.

“The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January,” the CPS said. “Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter,” it added.

PA Media reports it is understood Sacoolas will appear via video-link. The court did not comment to CNN on whether video-link would be used.

Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash. After the deadly collision outside RAF Croughton, a US military base in England where her husband worked, Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US.

The incident has sparked ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The US State Department in January 2020 rejected an extradition request to return her to the UK for prosecution, and she remains in the US.

Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, brought a civil lawsuit for damages against her in Virginia, where she lives with her husband, having reached a “resolution” in September.

