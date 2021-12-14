Keechant Sewell will be NYC’s first female police commissioner
By Rob Frehse
New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation’s largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell.
“Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams said in a statement released to CNN. “Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD.”
The formal announcement will be made Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at a public housing development in Queens, according to Adams’ office.
This is a developing story.
