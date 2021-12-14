Penguins beat reeling Montreal 5-2, extend win streak to 5

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over reeling Montreal. Rodrigues’ nine goals match a career-high he set during the 2018-19 season. He needed 74 games to get to nine goals that season and has done it in 28 games this season. Mike Matheson, Brian Boyle, Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have won five straight. Jesse Ylonen and Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal. The Canadiens have lost seven in a row.