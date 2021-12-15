Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out. Backstrom has returned after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury, taking the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd also returned for Washington after they were removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk and Dowd played against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals also have forward Garnet Hathaway in the protocol.