Deputies charge father for shooting into his son’s Upstate home

By Anisa Snipes

    WALHALLA, South Carolina (WHNS) — Deputies in Oconee County say a man has been charged for shooting into his son’s home in Walhalla.

Larry Gene Griffin, 58, shot at the home along West South Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Griffin has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

We’re told Griffin remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $12,205.00 surety bond.

