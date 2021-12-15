Memorial dedicated at Alabama girls home to 8 crash victims

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — A new memorial now stands on a hill overlooking the Alabama girls home linked to eight children who died in a van crash that killed 10 people earlier this year. The memorial was dedicated Tuesday at the Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch. The director of the home was the driver and sole survivor of a ranch van that was involved in a traffic pileup as remnants of a tropical storm crossed the Southeast. Four girls who lived at the ranch were killed, along with two of director Candice Gulley’s children and two of her nephews. Two people died in a separate vehicle.