Mikesell’s 7 3s leads No. 24 Ohio St. women over Alabama St.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers, leading five into double-figure scoring as No. 24 Ohio State raced past Alabama State 97-51. Mikesell matched her season high with five 3-pointers by halftime. She finished shooting 10-for-19 overall and 7-for-16 from distance. Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and added three blocked shots for her first career double-double. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points, Rikki Harris had 12 points and six steals. Kateri Poole scored 11. Brazyll Watkins scored 11 for Alabama State. 

