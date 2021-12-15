Porch pirates play Grinch in West Mobile

By ARIEL MALLORY

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One neighborhood in West Mobile County hit by package thieves, and it was all caught on camera.

The homeowner Crystal Lavelle says was alerted by her ring doorbell of an unexpected visitor.

Two packages swiped right off her front porch in the middle of the day.

“I just felt kind of violated. I’ve never had anything like this, never felt threatened or anything for that matter,” Lavelle said.

The act wasn’t done alone. It was actually a trio of thieves.

In the video you can see a person running from across the street also snagging a package, as they both get into a van with a getaway driver.

Other homeowners on the street were shocked themselves when they saw the video.

“It’s a shame that we have people that are so low down that they want to do this to people rather than go getting a job and earning some money,” Sam Craft said who lives down the street.

His wife Diane also saddened by the news.

“Its just sad, you know, the packages are coming for children to put under the tree and you know they’re going to miss that,” Diane said.

Lavelle said that was exactly the case in this situation.

She says one of the packages was a Christmas gift for her son.

And with only a few days away remaining, it will be a challenge to replace it.

“It was one of my son’s bigger gifts and hopefully I will be able to get it in time, its not in stock as of right now,” Lavelle said. “But I do plan on replacing that gift. You work hard for your money, you don’t want someone just taking it off your porch.”

Lavelle says she’ll be having her packages delivered somewhere else going forward to prevent this from happening again.

She says she will be filing a report with the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

