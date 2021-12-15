PS Air Bar hosts pizza party in the snow for children of the Boys & Girls Club

PS Air Bar, a restaurant and bar in downtown Palm Springs, hosted children from The Boys and Girls Club for a Christmas experience they won’t forget.

The unique venue looks like you're inside an airplane. It opened after a retired flight attendant had a dream to create a space inspired by travel around the world.

Today, he opened up that space because he wanted to share it with kids who have had a difficult year due to the pandemic.

The kids came aboard for a pizza party in the snow and received gifts donated by the local community.

“They were pretty excited and happy. I believe they couldn’t wait for this trip to happen," said Allyson Suy of the Boys & Girls Club Palm Springs.





“Being a business here in Palm Springs we wanted to choose an organization especially during these times during COVID…a lot of these children have been in their homes and a chance to get out and just enjoy an afternoon and be a child again,” said Tom Beatty, co-owner of the PS Air Bar and Bouschet.

Other local businesses helped pull off the Christmas giveaway. PS Air Bar held another event Wednesday night with proceeds benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.