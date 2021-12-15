Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

By Jill Martin, CNN

Urban Meyer has been fired as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, team owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone.” Khan said. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Darrell Bevell, the offensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the owner said.

Trent Baalke will stay as general manager, Khan said, working with Bevell “to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season.”

The Jaguars hired Meyer in January. It was his first opportunity as a head coach in the NFL after a college coaching career that included three national championships.

Meyer’s last head coaching job was with Ohio State, from 2012-2018. He helped steer the team to a national title in 2014. He also won two national championships when he was head coach of the Florida Gators, in 2006 and 2008. After stepping down as head coach at Ohio State, Meyer was a studio analyst for Fox Sports.

