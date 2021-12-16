10-year old boy killed in Princeton, NC, car crash remembered as church-goer, baseball player

By Web Staff

PRINCETON, North Carolina (WRAL) — A 10-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Princeton Monday.

Family members told WRAL News the boy was Nolan Brown.

He and his siblings were inside an SUV Monday when it collided with another car on Highway 70 in Johnston County.

Nolan was an active church-goer, and long-time Little League baseball player.

His community remembered the impact the boy leaves behind.

“It’s tough. He’s in the elementary school here, and so everybody is suffering. Everybody knew him. They knew his sisters. So everybody has been affected,” said his Little League coach Scott Creech.

Brown’s sister remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash. A brother now recovering at home from wounds both physical and emotional, a family spokesperson said.

“As a community, as a church we’re here for them and we are praying for them,” said pastor Tracey Philips.

The family also released a statement Wednesday, saying they are heartbroken and continue to ask for prayers and comfort during this difficult time.

Nolan will be remembered Saturday at Princeton Church of God with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Selma Memoral Garden.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

