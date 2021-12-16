Report: 2020 Census may have missed thousands in Detroit

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

Researchers hired by the city say the Census Bureau undercounted more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods during the 2020 census. They said Thursday that if that oversight rate is applied citywide, it could mean that tens of thousands of Motor City residents were missed. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says Detroit will file a lawsuit over the census results if they aren’t changed during an appeals process. The 2020 census showed Detroit with 639,000 residents, while estimates from 2019 put the city’s population at 670,000 residents. University of Michigan researcher Jeffrey Morenoff says such a big drop is implausible. The statistical agency says it’s working on a response to the city’s allegations.