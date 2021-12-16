Ted has heart-warming Christmas message in ‘Ted Lasso’ animated short

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

It’s a Christmas miracle for “Ted Lasso” fans.

If you’re missing the Richmond gang, Apple TV+ on Wednesday released a stop-motion animated short that will help fill the Ted-shaped hole in your heart this holiday season.

In the short, Ted and the gang go on a search after Ted’s iconic mustache goes missing. The pressure is on, too, because Ted is preparing to Facetime with his son, who he worries will be jarred by his lack of facial hair.

As viewers of the show could guess, the special lands with a heart-tugging message — but we won’t ruin it for you.

The surprise special is available to watch on Apple TV+ and on YouTube.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.