Aspas leads Celta to 3-1 win over Espanyol in Liga

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Iago Aspas has scored a goal and played a part in two more to lead Celta Vigo to a 3-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league. Aspas missed two matches due to suspension and injury. He set up Santi Mina three minutes into the match. Aspas then scored his goal early in the second half before playing a part in the move that led to Denis Suárez rounding off the victory. Loren Moron lobbed in Espanyol’s only goal with an audacious strike from near the midfield line in stoppage time that caught goalie Matías Dituro out of position.