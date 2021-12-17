‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer has dropped

By Marianne Garvey

The first trailer for “How I Met Your Father” is here.

The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father.

Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, “This is the story of how I met your father. It was hard living in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with.”

The show stars Hillary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Josh Peck.

In a press release, the show is described as: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

“Screw being mature. We can still make bad choices for a few more years,” Duff says in the trailer.

The show will have 10 episodes and premieres on Jan. 18 on Hulu.

