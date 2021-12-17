Mary Hardin-Baylor wins D-III championship, 57-24

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Kyle King passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns, Alphonso Thomas rushed for two more scores and Mary Hardin-Baylor broke away after halftime to unseat reigning champion North Central (Ill.) College 57-24 to win the NCAA Division III national football title. Thomas, who gained 65 yards on 13 carries, scored both touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 15 and 3 yards as the Cru extended a two-point halftime lead. North Central opened on a high note with DeAngelo Hardy returning the opening kickoff 93 yards, the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in the history of the National Championship game.