Young child seen walking alone on corner of N Indian Canyon & Racquet Club in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department has put a call out to the community to get information on the whereabouts of a young child seen walking alone.
Police said a black male child, approximately four years old, wearing a green shirt and blue pants was seen walking along on the corner of N Indian Canyon Drive and E Racquet Club Road at around 2:51 p.m.
The child appeared to be crying, police added.
If you have recently seen this child or know his whereabouts, police urge you to call 760-327-1441.
BLACK MALE CHILD APPROXIMATELY 4 YEARS OLD WEARING GREEN SHIRT AND BLUE PANTS SEEN WALKING ALONE ON CORNER OF N INDIAN CANYON DR AND E RACQUET CLUB RD. CHILD WAS SEEN ON 12/17 AT 2:51PM. CHILD APPEARED TO BE CRYING. IF YOU HAVE RECENTLY SEEN THIS CHILD https://t.co/wzjwRj1fHS— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) December 17, 2021
Comments