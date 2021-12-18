Brazil great Ronaldo to buy majority stake in div 2 club

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil great Ronaldo says he will become the majority shareholder of his old club Cruzeiro. The 45-year-old Ronaldo and club president Sergio Santos Rodrigues said through social media that there was an agreement in principle to buy the club. Ronaldo began his professional career at Cruzeiro, the club based in Belo Horizonte where he played in 1993 and 1994. Cruzeiro has spent two years in the second division, hurt by financial debts. Ronaldo won the World Cup twice and was world player of the year three times.