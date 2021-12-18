Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley postponed hours before kickoff due to Covid-19 issues

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

The English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within Villa’s squad, the club announced on Saturday.

The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday, before the additional test results were announced. Per the club, all individuals who tested positive are in isolation, in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

“The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption,” the club said in the news release.

The match is the 10th Premier League fixture to be postponed over the last week and leaves Leeds vs. Arsenal as the only remaining game to be played on Saturday, with six originally scheduled.

On Friday, the English Football League announced it was postponing 19 games scheduled for the weekend, citing a rise in Covid-19 cases within football clubs affected.

