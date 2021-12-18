The Jonas Brothers enlist President Biden for viral ‘Joe Byron’ TikTok video

By Chloe Melas, CNN

“What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?”

That famous TikTok video — which went viral over the last few months from the Side Talk NYC Instagram show featuring rapper Gorilla Nems — has made its way to the White House.

The Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves throughout various rooms of the White House recreating lines like “Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes Sir!” and “Who’s the president man, who’s the president? Byron! Byron! What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?What’s up baby… take me out to dinner.”

At the end of the video the Jonas Brothers look off camera and say, “Did we get it?”

To which President Joe Biden gets in on the joke and says “We got it!”

The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of likes.

Celebrities have gotten in on the fun too, from John Legend to Lil Nas X posting their own videos.

The man in the original video is named TJ, and he’s homeless in Coney Island, New York. A Go Fund Me was recently created for him and has raised over $30,000.

