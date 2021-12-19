Skip to Content
40-year-old female rescued, airlifted from Lulumahu Falls Trail

By KITV Web Staff

    HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call about a lost hiker on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu on Friday.

The emergency call was received at around 4:59 PM and four units staffed with 12 personnel responded to the emergency.

A 40-year-old female was hiking alone and was uninjured when she called 911 after getting lost and unable to find her way out.

HFD secured a landing zone and arrived on the scene at 5:09 PM, however, the arrival of Air 3 was delayed due to heavy passing showers reducing visibility. Once the weather cleared, Air 3 began the aerial search.

Air 3 made visual contact, packaged her for extraction, and transported her safely to the landing zone at 5:56 PM.

She was uninjured therefore medical treatment was not needed.

Hiking Safety Tips:

Bring a cell phone with a full battery and, if possible, an external backup battery.

Be prepared for the unexpected.

Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

