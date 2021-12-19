Mayor charged with domestic assault

By Joseph Wenzel

RIDGETOP, Tennessee (WSMV) — The mayor of Ridgetop Herbert Clayton Bollinger was charged with domestic-related assault on Friday night.

The arrest of Bollinger comes after deputies were called to a home on Betts Road in Greenbrier around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, a woman, the sheriff’s office, identified as Herbert Bollinger’s wife, ran out onto the road.

She told the sheriff’s office that Herbert Bollinger had barricaded himself inside the home. However, before deputies could enter the house, they were informed there was “an aggressive dog and multiple weapons” with Herbert Bollinger in a room.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bollinger’s wife said she locked herself and two children into a bedroom after a verbal argument. She told the sheriff’s office that “Bollinger put her and her children in fear of their safety.”

Bollinger’s wife told the sheriff’s office that he “was under the influence of alcohol.” The sheriff’s office was able to talk Herbert Bollinger “out of the home where he was taken into custody without further incident.”

Authorities gave Bollinger a $2,500 bond. He has a scheduled court date of Feb. 28, 2022.

