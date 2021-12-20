Alabama church giving away big-ticket items this holiday season

By LACEY BEASLEY

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One local church in Mobile gave out thousands of dollars’ worth of holiday surprises Sunday night, even a car.

“It’s all about giving as God gave,” said Pastor Glenn Barnhill of Solid Rock Church.

Sunday night was night one of a five-night giveaway at Solid Rock Church of God off Tanner Williams Road, giving away enough toys for 500 kids throughout the week and an extra big prize every night.

“Five nights of Christmas, and every night we’ll be giving away for the kids,” said Barnhill. “There’ll be gifts, toys for all the children, along with Bibles, toys, Christmas trees, and also we’re going to give five cars away.”

Barnhill loved spreading holiday cheer and encouraged everyone to come out this week.

“Whatever you’re dealing with, whatever you’re going through, we are with you,” he said. “We just want to let you know all things are working together for good because that is what the Bible says.”

To enter the giveaways, participants must be registered on-site at the church.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.