Police: Missing 100-mile race runner found ‘disoriented’ in wooded area

By WESH Staff

    TITUSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — Police in Titusville say a missing runner has been found after going missing Saturday night.

Titusville police said Earl Linwood Blewett, 57, had last been seen around 9:30 p.m. at the finish line of the Ancient Oaks 100 Mile Endurance Run at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary on Columbia Boulevard.

Authorities say Blewett was found around 8 a.m. Monday near a wooded area behind a business located on the 700 block of Columbia Boulevard.

Police say Blewett was disoriented and subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

