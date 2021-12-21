Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife $728m — one of the UK’s largest ever divorce settlements

By Hannah Ritchie, CNN

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein more than $728 million (£500 million), in one of the largest divorce settlements ever handed down by a UK court.

The figure will be used to cover Princess Haya’s security costs for the rest of her life, as well as ongoing costs for her and Sheikh Mohammed’s two children — Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — with an upfront payment of $333 (£251.5m) due in the next three months.

There is no fixed value on the total settlement, as the court found Sheikh Mohammed should pay the annual security costs for his two children, aged nine and 14, for the rest of their lives or until a further court order is issued.

