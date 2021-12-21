Kids, 6 and 8, tied up during home invasion

By Natalie Duddridge

Click here for updates on this story

BRONX, New York (WCBS) — Police are searching for a man pretending to be a UPS worker and his accomplice who broke into an apartment and robbed a family inside.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandfather, who says his family is terrified. His grandchildren were visiting when they got a knock on the door. It turned out to be burglars who robbed them at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows a man with the letters “UPS” on his hat carrying a box. Police say he pretended to be a delivery person, but instead was a thief. He opened the box to reveal a silver revolver and then pushed his way into the apartment.

“They came in here, rushed on my parents acting like UPS workers. Tied them up, took a couple stuff from here,” the victim’s son told Duddridge.

The son wasn’t at home at the time and didn’t want to appear on camera, but said the robbery happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at a building on Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights.

Police say the two suspects used twist ties to restrain a 60-year-old grandmother, 63-year-old grandfather and their two grandkids, a 6-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy.

“They’re scared. They’re still scared,” the son told Duddridge. “They took the kids’ phones and tablets… took cash they found around the house.”

Police say the suspects got into a safe and the children’s piggy bank, stealing $7,500 in cash they family told Duddridge they were saving to move.

Duddridge met the grandfather outside, who doesn’t speak English. The building’s superintendent translated for him.

“They took everything. They took everything for Christmas,” the grandfather said, as translated by superintendent Raul Ortiz.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects carrying suitcases filled with stuff down the stairs.

“I hope they catch him,” Ortiz said. “These people, they’re nice people. They don’t bother nobody.”

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. The fake delivery man was wearing a brown hat, mask and jacket. His accomplice was wearing a black face mask and black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.