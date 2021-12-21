Penélope Cruz doesn’t allow her kids on social media

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Don’t look for Penélope Cruz’s kids on TikTok.

That’s because Cruz and her husband, fellow actor Javier Bardem, are keeping their children, 10-year-old son Leo and eight-year-old daughter Luna, off social media for now.

Cruz said during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that “There is something that is not making sense and it’s especially affecting younger generations.”

“I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now,” she said. “It’s almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. ‘Oh, let’s see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.'”

The “Parallel Mother” star says she uses social media herself “in a very careful way” and said that when it comes to young people “There is no protection for them, for brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, how everything related to bullying, so many things that are not the childhood that we had.”

“No social media until at least 16,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.