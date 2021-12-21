Turnaround Tuesday on Wall Street: Stocks attempt rebound

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Dow opened higher on Tuesday as the US stock market attempts to rebound from a sharp selloff at the start of the week.

Once again the steep losses of more than 1% for each of the major indexes are being quickly followed by green arrows across the board.

The Dow rose 320 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 also opened up 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1%.

All three benchmarks are on track for decent gains this year. Both the Dow and the S&P will outpace last year’s performances.

But that said, the catalysts driving stocks lower on Monday are still present:

The losses came on the heels of soaring Covid cases as the Omicron variant is slamming Europe and the United States, where governments have responded by tightening restrictions.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that Omicron cases will likely cause higher infection rates than we’ve seen with previous peaks.

Although this may bring back memories of the Delta case surge of the summer, some analysts are betting that the Omicron spread might be less severe.

“This strain of COVID appears to be much weaker in severity than the Delta strain, even if it is more transmissible,” said analysts at Bespoke Investments. And that would mean less economic disruption.

On top of that, there’s drama in Washington after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he would oppose President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” bill.

Thinner trading volume in the final weeks of the year can also mean that market moves are exacerbated. So more volatility could lie ahead.

